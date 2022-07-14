Blue Bell releases new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time during National Ice Cream Month.

Oatmeal Cream Pie is described as an oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.