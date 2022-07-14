Advertisement

Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker

Amy Jozwiak mugshot
Amy Jozwiak mugshot(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) -A school employee in Washington County is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being indicted and arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Amy Krueger Jozwiak is an administrative assistant and public education Information management system coordinator (PEIMS) for the Burton Independent School District.

According to court documents, a Burton ISD staff member discovered over $4,000 of fraudulent charges in her bank account in February. The victim reported the bogus charges to her bank and was advised to file a police report. The Burton ISD staff member made the report to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office which then conducted an investigation into the matter.

An Indictment of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information < 5 pieces, a state felony, was returned against Jozwiak on June 21 in the 21st Judicial District Court in Brenham.

Jozwiak was arrested this past Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where she posted bond immediately and was released.

It is still unclear if Joswiak handled any money for the school district in her capacity as an administrative assistant. We reached out to Burton ISD and they declined an on-camera interview but released the statement below.

Employment records obtained by KBTX show Jozwiak earned $10,000 more per year than the colleague she’s caused of stealing from.

If found guilty she could face anywhere from five years probation or up to two years in state jail.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
File Photo
Worker disfigured at Woodway construction site files lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc.
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic
Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

Latest News

Mourners visited a memorial on July 1, 2022, at the site in San Antonio where dozens of...
“She didn’t deserve to die like this:” Mom who lost her daughter in trailer tragedy visits site in San Antonio
File Graphic
Temple Police Department investigates vehicle accident, one victim with life-threatening injuries
Oatmeal Cream Pie is new flavor added
Blue Bell releases new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
CS City Council to discuss Amazon drones and hear from concerned residents