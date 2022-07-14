Central Texas city announces water well is broken, 48-72 hours critical to bring it back

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead has announced the city’s water well has stopped working as of late Wednesday night.

“The next 48-72 hours are critical as we work to bring the well back on line,” said City Manager Yost Zakhary.

Effective immediately:

no outside water usage will be permitted

the splash pad at Brame Park will be closed

utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm

car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Violators will be subjected to fines up to $2000.

