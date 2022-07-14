Advertisement

Central Texas city water well down as of late Wednesday evening

FILE-As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities...
FILE-As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind customers of the 2022 summer watering schedule.(MGN)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead has announced the city’s water well has decreased as of late Wednesday night.

“The next 48-72 hours are critical as we work to bring the well back on line,” said City Manager Yost Zakhary.

Effective immediately:

  • no outside water usage will be permitted
  • the splash pad at Brame Park will be closed
  • utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm
  • car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Violators will be subjected to fines up to $2000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
File Photo
Worker disfigured at Woodway construction site files lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc.
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic
Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

Latest News

File Graphic
Temple victim in early Thursday crash dies from injuries
U.S. Army soldiers with the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood are deploying to Europe to “augment...
Former Fort Hood Soldier sentenced for assault on law enforcement officers
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Gas prices fall while supplies increases in new AAA Texas report
Mourners visited a memorial on July 1, 2022, at the site in San Antonio where dozens of...
“She didn’t deserve to die like this:” Mom who lost her daughter in trailer tragedy visits site in San Antonio