Central Texas city water well down as of late Wednesday evening
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead has announced the city’s water well has decreased as of late Wednesday night.
“The next 48-72 hours are critical as we work to bring the well back on line,” said City Manager Yost Zakhary.
Effective immediately:
- no outside water usage will be permitted
- the splash pad at Brame Park will be closed
- utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm
- car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Violators will be subjected to fines up to $2000.
