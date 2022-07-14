Advertisement

Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A correctional officer in Georgia has been charged for having a sexual relationship with an inmate, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional facility employee and violation of oath by a public officer.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities received a letter from an inmate at the Douglas County Jail alleging that Lewis was sexually involved with another inmate at the jail.

Investigators were able to corroborate the inmate’s allegations, and Lewis admitted that she had kissed and performed oral sodomy on an inmate in custody, officials said.

Lewis’ first court appearance was Thursday morning, where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis had worked for them for a little more than a year, initially as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a statement that while he believes he has many great officers, if one of them knowingly violates the law, they will be punished accordingly.

“I have many great officers and I’m not going to allow one bad apple to spoil the bunch,” Pounds said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
File Photo
Worker disfigured at Woodway construction site files lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc.
LEFT TO RIGHT: David Wayne Spence, the convicted killer executed by the state. Victims Raylene...
Lake Waco Murders: 40 years later, attorneys believe wrongfully convicted man executed
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County

Latest News

FILE - A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo,...
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting
James G. Spears, a key prosecution witness in the Keith Antoine Spratt capital murder trial in...
Suspect in would-be murder-for-hire plot sentenced to prison on unrelated charges
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees
The state of Texas sued the federal government Thursday after the Biden administration said...
Texas sues health secretary over emergency abortion guidance