Former Fort Hood Soldier sentenced for assault on law enforcement officers

U.S. Army soldiers with the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood are deploying to Europe to “augment...
U.S. Army soldiers with the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood are deploying to Europe to “augment U.S. forces in the European Theater”(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Fort Hood soldier has been sentence to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers.

Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus, 29, on Feb. 6, 2021 became intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside a Fort Hood military barracks. 

The argument continued outside when the defendant pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and discharged his firearm in the direction of a soldier who, fearing for his life, retreated back into the barracks, according to court documents.

Other individuals who were at the scene managed to subdue and disarm the defendant. 

During transport to the police station, Davila struck an officer and spit in the face of another while repeatedly kicking the back door of the patrol vehicle.

Davila pleaded guilty on March 22 to two counts of assaulting and resisting or impeding certain officers.

The FBI together with the Fort Hood Military Police investigated the case.

