Grass fire shuts down portion of WS Young in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s fire and police departments on Thursday afternoon were working to contain a grass fire south of Saegert Elementary School at the intersection of WS Young Drive and Stagecoach Road.

Police said WS Young Drive from Stagecoach Road to Love Drive is currently closed. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

The fire broke out about 2:45p.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.

There was a previous fire near the Texas A&M University Central Texas campus, but that fire is under control, the city said.

No further information is available at this time.

Photos of the grass fire (City of Killeen)

