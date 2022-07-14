Harker Heights police warn of scam alert

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is sending a warning to the community of scammers impersonating law enforcement through emails.

A citizen received an email from a phony Traffic Enforcement stating that they had been observed by a stationary traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit, a citation issued, a fine amount, and had a link requesting funds to be paid.

The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date that points will be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late.

“Please be advised that current statues in Texas prohibit citations from video monitored speed enforcement devices,” said the police.

If anyone in the community experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge of any activity of this nature, contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440.

