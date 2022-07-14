Human remains found in Bosque County

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County deputies and investigators on Wednesday, July 13, responded to a rural area after a property surveyor found possible human remains.

The deputies met with a surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land. While conducting his survey, he located what he believed to be human remains and promptly contacted the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were led deep into the property to a “heavily wooded and overgrown area” where deputies confirmed the finding to be human remains, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the area of the discovery “is currently considered a crime scene and the exact location will be withheld in order to insure the integrity of the investigation and the security of the location.”

The remains and other items of evidence collected at the scene will be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigators hope to determine the cause of death and also a confirmation of the identity of the remains through the forensic investigation.

No further information was provided.

