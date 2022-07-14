Advertisement

‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

A man says a woman drugged him and stole items. (Source: WSVN, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., apartment surveillance, bar surveillance video, stock photo, CNN)
By Brandon Beyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - What started as a night out with friends was an expensive loss for a Fort Lauderdale man.

Bobby Scali, 45, said he lost valuables that evening and almost lost his life.

“Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

On June 10, Scali said he was out with friends at a popular bar and remembers a woman approaching him there but blacking out after the encounter.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

The 45-year-old also said his $40,000 Rolex and $10,000 Breitling were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing,” he said.

Scali said he doesn’t remember the walk back to his apartment with the woman, but surveillance cameras caught the pair crossing a parking lot before entering a lobby.

Florida police said they are investigating the situation. The woman has not currently been identified.

Meanwhile, Scali said nights out on the town are now a bit different.

“It’s definitely different. I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted,” Scali said.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Staff takes a break at Powerprint Tees in Killeen as the print shirts for customers in the area.
Even as inflation rises to highest in decades, small businesses working through it
A man says a woman drugged him and stole money.
Florida man says woman drugged him and stole items
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
DA: Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old boy