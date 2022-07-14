Missing Houston teen last seen July 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 15-year-old last seen July 2, 2022.

Jeanette Miller,15, is described as a Black girl, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently call Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 1-713-221-6000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

