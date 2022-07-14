Rain chances have gone up!

After yet ANOTHER record-setting day of heat in Central Texas with a high of 108°, we finally have some cooler weather on the horizon. We may not be able to break our ongoing streak of triple-digit highs, but the mid-afternoon rain should help to stop our 6 day streak of 105°+ temperatures in it’s tracks right before we tie the all-time longest streak of 105°+ highs of 7 days. Yes, today’s rain chances have risen to between 40% and 50% because the coverage should be a lot higher than yesterday, but today’s rain chances are not guaranteed. Due to the scattered nature of the rain, some spots will see precipitation while others unfortunately miss out. Outside of a stray sprinkle in the morning hours, today’s best rain chances hold off until around 2 PM. Highs today should max out somewhere between about 99° and 104° early this afternoon before the rain moves in. If the rain is delayed then temperatures could be higher but it shouldn’t be nearly as hot as it was yesterday. Temperatures should also fall a bit too into the 90s late this afternoon thanks to the widely scattered nature of the rain. Any storms that form this afternoon could contain some heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is fairly limited. Rain should be over before midnight.

After today’s scattered rain chances exit, we’ll still hang on to a low rain chance Friday, near 10%, while the heat hangs on too. Highs Friday range from around 98° to as high as 103° but heat index values may climb as high as 108°. Highs stay in the low triple-digits this weekend without any rain chances returning. A weak disturbance moving in early next week could still bring us a 20% chance of rain next Monday. Unfortunately, the story next week will be building high pressure. High pressure will not only strengthen, but high pressure should move almost directly overhead! There’s a chance that high pressure may be just far enough to the north to bring us low end rain chances, but it’s too early to tell if that’ll happen. What should happen is a big increase in temperatures! We’ll likely see highs return to around 105° around mid-week next week through next weekend.

