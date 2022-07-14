Spotty Afternoon Showers & Storms

It’s been another hot day, but fortunately some of us have enjoyed some showers and thunderstorms! These spotty showers will continue to gradually shift to the southwest. Most of the rain should be out of our area by 6-8pm. After today’s scattered rain chances exit, we’ll still hang on to a low rain chance Friday, near 10%, while the heat hangs on too. Highs Friday range from around 98° to as high as 103° but heat index values may climb as high as 108°.

Highs stay in the low triple-digits this weekend without any rain chances returning. A weak disturbance moving in early next week could still bring us a 20% chance of rain next Monday. Unfortunately, the story next week will be building high pressure. High pressure will not only strengthen, but high pressure should move almost directly overhead! There’s a chance that high pressure may be just far enough to the north to bring us low end rain chances, but it’s too early to tell if that’ll happen. What should happen is a big increase in temperatures! We’ll likely see highs return to around 105° around mid-week next week through next weekend.

