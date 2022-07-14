Advertisement

Temple Police Department investigates vehicle accident, one victim with life-threatening injuries

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a vehicle accident that has left one victim in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:20 a.m. July 14 to Old Waco Road where a driver with severe injuries was found.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Old Waco Rd. will be closed until further notice as police investigate,” said Alex Gibbs, Temple Public Relations Specialist.

The cause of this accident is unknown at this time as the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

