Temple victim in early Thursday crash dies from injuries
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Carl Roberts Jr., 44, ,victim in the single-vehicle accident, has died from his injuries.
According to police, Roberts was traveling northbound on Old Waco Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.
Next of kin has been notified.
ORIGINAL
Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:20 a.m. July 14 to Old Waco Road where a driver with severe injuries was found.
The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Old Waco Rd. will be closed until further notice as police investigate,” said Alex Gibbs, Temple Public Relations Specialist.
