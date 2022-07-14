Temple victim in early Thursday crash dies from injuries

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Carl Roberts Jr., 44, ,victim in the single-vehicle accident, has died from his injuries.

According to police, Roberts was traveling northbound on Old Waco Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:20 a.m. July 14 to Old Waco Road where a driver with severe injuries was found.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Old Waco Rd. will be closed until further notice as police investigate,” said Alex Gibbs, Temple Public Relations Specialist.

