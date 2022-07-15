10 Things To Do This Weekend: 7.15.22

(KWTX) - If you are looking for things to do in Central Texas this weekend, look no further. We have 10 suggestions to get your family out of the house!

The Southern Drag Boat Association is hosting Duel on the Brazos Drag Boat Race – Waco & The Heart of Texas (wacoheartoftexas.com) on Saturday and Sunday at Brazos Park East in Waco from 8 am to 5 pm.

The annual Tie Dye Party! is happening on Royal Street in Salado on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company from 2 to 5 pm. Tickets allow you to tie-dye your own Barrow shirt and a beverage.

Saturday is NATIONAL CHERRY DAY and you can celebrate with four kinds of cherry snow cones in Belton from 1-8 pm at 208 North Penelope Street.

Meet Cinderella and her prince at a tea party at the Waco Civic Theatre Saturday morning. Buy tickets for the Cinderella Tea Party ahead of time if you’re interested in the 10 am or 11 am parties.

Children ages 8 and under have free admission with an adult guardian at Dreamland Pro Wrestling on Saturday at Skate Waco Bellmead from 7:30 pm to 11 pm. The show features multiple wrestling stars including some from the Texas Wrestling League.

The Eastside Evening Market is happening Sunday at Brotherwell Brewing from 4-8 pm. Participants can enjoy food trucks, vintage fashion, and music.

The riesellionsclub is hosting games and face painting at its family fun event on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm at Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds.

From Balcones to food trucks and Union Hall, the STEMfest Community Stroll promises to show you how Waco businesses are connecting STEM to local families. Take a stroll Saturday starting at 6 pm at the downtown Waco farmer’s market location.

The Ink Masters Tattoo Show Killeen 2022 is happening July 14-17 with more than 100 award-winning artists at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center. There will be free tattoo giveaways, piercings and food.

Families can experience a different side of the Dr. Pepper Museum Saturday starting at 8 pm. The Paranormal Experience takes ticket holders to areas that are usually off limits like the basement with investigative tools like EMF readers.

