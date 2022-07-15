Advertisement

Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody

Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the abduction of 10-day-old Ryder Williams.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety have cancelled the Amber Alert for baby Ryder Williams.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, baby Ryder in the custody of CPS as of 10 p.m. July 14.

“The mother has called Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and has met with officials there and turned the baby over,” said Police Chief JohnJay Portilloon on Facebook.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening issued an Amber Alert for 10-day-old Ryder Williams, a baby abducted by his parents after Child Protective Services was awarded custody.

The suspects were identified as Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36.

They were last seen in the 100 block of N. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas at 12 p.m. on July 11, 2022.

Authorities said CPS had been awarded custody of the infant after the child tested positive for narcotics. The suspects were last seen driving a white truck as they fled with the child. No make or model was provided.

If you have information on their whereabouts, please call CPS at 903-203-7709 and ask to speak with Kayla Mullins or Contact Coffee City Police at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

