Good News Friday: July 15, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Camryn Sinkule from West for receiving her Lonestar degree at the Texas Future Farmers of America convention this week. This is the highest degree in the state of Texas that an FFA member can receive. Great job Camryn, we are so proud of you.

Killeen ISD wants to shout out its outgoing future farmers of America officers! Xander, Caleb, Katelynn and Rodrigo competed in Fort Worth this week. These officers will receive a Loanstar award for their hard work and dedication throughout the previous school year.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is proud these 18 outstanding individuals. They are nominated for the Waco under 40 celebration scheduled for November. The Waco under 40 is a program that recognizes local leaders under 40 years old that promote the skills needed to encourage the next generation.

Both sides of Sean’s family celebrated big anniversaries! A big congratulations to his in-laws, Mike and Annette, for celebrating 33 years together today. And on Wednesday, his mom and stepfather celebrated 20 years together. Sean says he hopes he and wife Sarah and will be blessed with a long marriage like his parents have filled with happiness and love. Congratulations to you all!

We want to say a BIG happy birthday to Angie Bonilla. She is one of our digital producers. The UT alumni from Puerto Rico now calls Central Texas home. Angie runs our social media and our website KWTX.com. She’s very sweet and is always ahead of the game. We are lucky to have her and hope she has an amazing birthday.

