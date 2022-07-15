Undocumented man charged in rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled to Indiana for abortion

(KWTX) - A Columbus man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 10-year-old Ohio girl forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, CNN reported.

According to Columbus police and court documents obtained by CNN, Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested and charged with felony rape of a minor under age 13.

Fuentes is reportedly being held on $2 million bond. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson confirmed to CNN Fuentes is an undocumented immigrant.

The case drew national attention after a doctor revealed the girl had to travel out of state for an abortion, an account that led some prominent Republicans, including Ohio’s attorney general and a congressman – to suggest the story was fabricated.

According to a report by The Columbus Dispatch, a detective testified that Columbus police learned about the girl’s pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services that was made by her mother on June 22. The girl was allegedly raped on May 12 and had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

Fuentes reportedly confessed to police he raped the young girl at least twice. READ MORE.

