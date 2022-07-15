Rain may have missed some of us, but rain-”cool”ed air hangs around today!

Yesterday’s forecast of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms came to fruition for most of us! Unfortunately, there were some spots that saw absolutely no rain at all while other spots, mainly west of Highway 281, received 1″ to 3″ of precipitation. Regardless of if you’re a rainfall winner or loser, we’re all going to be enjoying some phenomenal weather today (at least by 2022′s standards...). Morning temperatures starting out in the 60s and low-to-mid 70s will steadily warm up today with generally sunny skies. Although high pressure is still in control of our weather, the cooler-than-normal morning temperatures should keep most locations in the mid-to-upper 90s for highs. There is a chance that some of the traditional warm spots, like Waco especially or Hamilton, to reach 100° briefly this afternoon, but triple-digits are the outliers today. Some forecast models are spitting out some rain down in the Brazos Valley. While possible, it’s highly unlikely. Despite the “cooler” temperatures today, it’s still going to be a bit toasty for your evening plans as we’ll stay in the 90s through sunset.

The weekend forecast is a return to “normal” for us as highs again warm back into the upper 90s and triple-digits on Saturday with more widespread triple-digits Sunday. Even with the recent rain, heat index values shouldn’t be that much higher than actual temperatures since the airmass in place isn’t terribly humid. Despite high pressure being in a favorable position for rain through early next week, our next rain chance on Monday will likely stay below 10% as most of the rain stays out of our area. High pressure should move back toward the east and park itself in the Central and Southern Plains through at least the end of next week. The faucet remains shut off and temperatures will likely return back to near 105° starting as early as next Friday. Fortunately, it looks like the hottest temperatures with the high’s return should remain out of our area. It’ll be close, though!

