Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.14.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Noemi’s Sno Cones at 3900 Parrish Street in Bellmead got an 88 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were fruit flies next to the ice and snow machine.

The business doesn’t have a food manager certification.

According to the report, it failed an inspection back in March and has been operating without the required permits.

The business had watermelon that wasn’t kept cool enough.

It had to be thrown out.

This place has a re-inspection.

--

Cracker Barrel #166 at 4275 North Interstate-35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were raw eggs sitting above some ready-to-eat onions in the cooler.

There was no certified food manager on duty.

This restaurant had some general cleaning to do.

--

Bush’s Chicken at 940 North Robertson Road in Salado got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was dust and dirt build-up, even cobwebs in multiple locations.

Those needed to be cleaned up.

--

And here is an update to last week’s story.

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse at 2501 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 99 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, this was after it got low marks on an early inspection because of food sitting out too long, black mold, and cleanliness issues.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Meno’s Méxican Grill at 1100 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

On Facebook the restaurant boosts about its breakfast skillet with meat and potatoes, a fried egg on top, and fresh brewed coffee.

If you can’t make it first thing in the morning, check out the quesadillas, antojitos (little cravings,) and carnes.

Of course, there’s so much more than that.

Check it out.

