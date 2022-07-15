Advertisement

The same ole hot and dry conditions continue

By Jillian Grace
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
Most of Central Texas remained under the century mark Friday afternoon, but we’re expecting the heat to crank back up as we head into the weekend. Rain chances do not look good for our area this upcoming weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans, they look good to go, but it will remain toasty out there!

Saturday looks to be similar to how our work week ended. Expect temperatures to remain a little “cooler” than what we have seen earlier in the month of July. Temperatures for Saturday afternoon look to warm into the mid-90s to low 100s across Central Texas. Humidity remains a little high, so feels-like temperatures may reach as high as 105°.

Sunday will be hotter for Central Texas. Highs from 100° to 105° possible for the afternoon. Humidity once again may make it feel even hotter outdoors.

The system that has been keeping us extremely hot and dry is an area of high pressure that is parked out to our west. This system unfortunately does not look like it will be moving anytime soon. So, what does that mean for us? Well, you can look for the same hot and dry conditions to continue for Central Texas throughout next week.

Temperatures look to be sitting in the triple digits every single day next week. Rain chances remain very limited for Central Texas and winds will start to pick back up from the south/southeast. We could see temperatures reaching back up to 105° as we head into the following weekend.

For the time being, make sure to stay hydrated and try to limit your time outdoors as much as possible. Fire danger remains elevated with the heat and lack of rainfall. Continue to use caution doing any activities outside.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

