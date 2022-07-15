Texas baby who tested positive for drugs abducted by parents after CPS awarded custody

COFFEE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening issued an Amber Alert for 10-day-old Ryder Williams, a baby abducted by his parents after Child Protective Services was awarded custody.

The suspects were identified as Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36.

They were last seen in the 100 block of N. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas at 12 p.m. on July 11, 2022.

Authorities said CPS had been awarded custody of the infant after the child tested positive for narcotics. The suspects were last seen driving a white truck as they fled with the child. No make or model was provided.

If you have information on their whereabouts, please call CPS at 903-203-7709 and ask to speak with Kayla Mullins or Contact Coffee City Police at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

