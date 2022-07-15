Drivers say Waco road work leading to rise in nails in tires

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Highway 6 construction is causing headaches for drivers like Luke Davis

“She called me about 3 minutes later and was like, ‘hey one of these tires is flat.’”

Davis is a businessman, renting out his 2015 Honda CRV to drivers through the Turo car app.

“I assume that whenever I give my car to someone they assume that it’s going to be safe,” Davis said. “Clearly that was not the case because of all the construction going on.”

Between him and his wife, Davis owns three cars. Since January, he’s received 10 nails in different tires from all of the road work. He believes most of them have come from the Highway 6 construction between IH-35 and Sanger Avenue.

“It’s definitely affected my ability to do my normal job because I’m having to take time out of my day to get these things fixed,” he said.

Over at Texas Star Tire Shop, owner Chad Trail has noticed a rise in customers like Davis who are getting hardware in their tires.

“About the last two months or so we’ve seen about a little over a 30% increase in damaged tires coming in,” Trail said.

In his front office he collects all the screws and nails from jobs his crew do.

“The jar is about full now,” Trail said. “It was about a quarter full in February.”

Just this year, Davis has spent close to $2,000 in tire repairs for a problem he can’t always solve himself.

“If you’re driving 60 to 70 miles per hour on Highway 6 or on any road really,” Davis said. “It’s almost impossible to see a tiny nail.”

A TXDOT spokesperson denied hearing any complaints from drivers getting nails in their tires in the Waco area.

In a statement TXDOT public information officer Jake Smith gave KWTX the following statement: “During construction TXDOT and contractor personnel frequently drive and inspect the construction zone to ensure it is safe as possible for motorists, including debris pick-up.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.