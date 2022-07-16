Advertisement

AMBER Alert cancelled, North Texas 12-year-old located

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Corinth Police Department have located 2-year-old Angie Carrasco.

Carrasco was found safe in Carrollton, according to police on Facebook.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown eyes and last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

The suspected vehicle is described as a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado 2015-2020 model.

Anyone with information is to call (940) 279-1503.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas Utility Help gives aid to Texans
‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

Latest News

fastcast
Heat Advisories Return Today. Dangerous Heat Coming Soon
fastcast
Toasty This Evening with Dangerous Heat Returning Soon
Items seized at the residence e
Central Texas police find stolen items including a stolen gun
Relatives react as the remains of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac arrives to his hometown in...
Guatemala returns 1st of its 21 victims from Texas trailer