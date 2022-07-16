Central Texas police find stolen items including a stolen gun

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department has seized stolen items including a stolen fire arm from a home Friday.

Officers served a search warrant July 15 to a residence in the 3100 block of Buckskin Lane.

While at the residence, officers found 9.2oz of marijuana, 126 grams of THC, 3 guns, including 1reported stolen, body armor, unknown clear liquid, 17 debit/credit cards stolen and an assortment of prescription pills.

Charges are currently pending since no one was home at the time.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 662-0525.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.