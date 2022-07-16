Advertisement

Man limps for help after early morning shooting

Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured
Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating, after a shooting that left one male injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Main St. around 4:05 a.m.

According to police, the caller said a man was shot and had limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of N. Third St. looking for help.

Officers found shell casings at the scene of the crime, and found the victim at the convivence store with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for his injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

