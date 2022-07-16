Advertisement

One dead after a two vehicle crash

Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.(MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash with one fatality.

Officers were called to 18th and Clay around 2:15 a.m. this morning.

There, authorities learned a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east. The impact spun the Chevrolet around, and turned it over on its side.

Officers tried to help the driver of the Chevrolet, but his injuries were too severe. Justice of The Peace Villarreal pronounced him dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge also suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital, and are in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Texas Utility Help gives aid to Texans
‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas
File Photo
Worker disfigured at Woodway construction site files lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc.

Latest News

Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured
Man limps for help after early morning shooting
Amazon is bringing a drone delivery service to College Station.
Amazon Prime Air makes College Station home
FastCast
Weekend FastCast
Fastcast
Jillian's Weekend Fastcast