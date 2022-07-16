Advertisement

Temple police investigating early Saturday shooting, one victim injured

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a morning shooting that left one injured

Officers responded ar around 4:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Main St.

According to police, the caller said a man was shot and had limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of North Third St. looking for help.

Officers found shell casings at the scene of the crime and found the victim at the convivence store with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for his injuries where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is contact 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

