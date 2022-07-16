Advertisement

Toasty This Evening with Dangerous Heat Returning Soon

It’ll be pretty hot out there going through the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s until sunset. We dip to the upper 80’s afterwards, with morn
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It’ll be pretty hot out there going through the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s until sunset. We dip to the upper 80′s afterwards, with morning lows in the mid 70′s to start your Sunday. Heat Advisories go into effect starting at 12pm Sunday and last through Monday at 9pm. Highs will be slightly over 100° for some of you Sunday afternoon, with the Heat Index around 105°.

The heat builds more as we head into the work week, so the Heat Advisories will likely be extended. Highs will hit around 105° mid-week, staying there until we get to next weekend. Unfortunately no rain chances are in sight as our summertime High takes back full control of our weather pattern.

