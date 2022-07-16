Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Edwardo Zamora, 57, as the man who died as a result of injuries sustained in a wreck on Saturday, July 16.

Police officers were called to 18th and Clay around 2:15 a.m.

There, authorities learned the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east. The impact spun the Chevrolet around, and turned it over on its side.

Officers tried to help the driver of the Chevrolet, now identified as Zamora, but his injuries were too severe. Justice of The Peace Villarreal pronounced him dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge also suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital, and were in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.