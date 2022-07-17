Advertisement

‘Gremlins’ director thinks Baby Yoda copied Gizmo

Gizmo, from Gremlins (L); Grogu, from The Mandalorian
Gizmo, from Gremlins (L); Grogu, from The Mandalorian(WARNER BROS/KOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK; LUCASFILM LTD.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Gremlins” director Joe Dante is calling out the team behind Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” TV series.

According to CNN, Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle that Baby Yoda was “completely stolen”, and is a shameless rip off of his character Gizmo, the Mogwai.

Despite the claim, the film director is not currently planning on suing Disney and Lucasfilm.

Baby Yoda was introduced in the first season of “The Mandalorian”. Its creator, Jon Favreau, says Baby Yoda was inspired by E.T.

While Gizmo never achieved the levels of international adoration that Grogu has, he’s still got devoted fans. The Gremlins star will be returning to screens in animated form on the new HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas Utility Help gives aid to Texans
‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

Latest News

Tench and Simone Coxe, philanthropists and investors, each wrote a $1 million check for the...
Beto O’Rourke gets $2 million, his largest campaign donation yet, from Austin couple
Waco Fire responds to early morning fire
Waco Fire Department responds to early morning fire at Area 51 Manufacturing
The Temple Police Department is working with a recruiting company to hire more officers.
Officers respond to reports of gunshots
Texas DPS: 3 victims dead in I-14 car accident near Fort Hood