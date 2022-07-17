‘Gremlins’ director thinks Baby Yoda copied Gizmo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Gremlins” director Joe Dante is calling out the team behind Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” TV series.

According to CNN, Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle that Baby Yoda was “completely stolen”, and is a shameless rip off of his character Gizmo, the Mogwai.

Despite the claim, the film director is not currently planning on suing Disney and Lucasfilm.

Baby Yoda was introduced in the first season of “The Mandalorian”. Its creator, Jon Favreau, says Baby Yoda was inspired by E.T.

While Gizmo never achieved the levels of international adoration that Grogu has, he’s still got devoted fans. The Gremlins star will be returning to screens in animated form on the new HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”

