Heat Advisories Return Today. Dangerous Heat Coming Soon

We start warm and muggy in the mid 70′s before Heat Advisories go into effect at 12pm and last through Monday at 9pm. Temperatures will get into the mid 90′s at lunchtime, with highs slightly over 100° for some of you Sunday afternoon. The Heat Index is expected to be around 105°.

The heat builds more as we head into the work week, so the Heat Advisories will likely be extended. Highs will hit around 105° mid-week, staying there until we get to next weekend. Unfortunately no rain chances are in sight as our summertime High takes back full control of our weather pattern.

