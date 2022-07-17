Houston robbery suspect masks up after posing as customer

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The suspect entered at around 4 a.m. July 4 a convenience store in the 8000 block of Cullen Blvd, where he first acted like a customer by purchasing a face mask and then waited around until come customers left.

The clerk then walked outside of the enclosed area surrounding the cash registers so he could restock some merchandise.

The suspect then put on the face mask, pulled out a handgun from his waistband, and demanded the money from the cash registers.

The clerk complied with the suspect and placed the money into a bag leading the suspect to flee the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is around 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet, 220 to 230 pounds with black hair and a dark complexion while wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and wore white slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

