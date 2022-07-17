McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspects during drug busts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects after seizing large quantities of drugs.

Deputies stopped a vehicle July 14 where around 6.5 pounds of of methamphetamine and over $4000 in US currency.

Maria Avila Ramirez, 31, Julie Ann Avila, 32, Laris Penaloza Molina, 22, and Felix Morales Virelas, 36, were arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

Deputies also stopped a vehicle and conducted a subsequent search where around 26 pounds of methamphetamine.

Juan Manuel Medellin-Hernandez, 46, was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

The combined weight of the seizures was 14.74 kilograms an estimated street value of around $442,000.

The seizures remains under investigation.

