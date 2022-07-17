Advertisement

Officers respond to reports of gunshots

The Temple Police Department is working with a recruiting company to hire more officers.
The Temple Police Department is working with a recruiting company to hire more officers.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of East Downs Ave.

It happened around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle struck by multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Texas Utility Help gives aid to Texans
‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

Latest News

Texas DPS: 3 victims dead in I-14 car accident near Fort Hood
Party on the Brazos returns to Waco with a new name.
‘Party on the Brazos’ drag boat racing returns to Brazos East Park
The suspect is described as a Black man who is around 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet,...
Houston robbery suspect masks up after posing as customer
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar