Officers respond to reports of gunshots

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of East Downs Ave.

It happened around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle struck by multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

