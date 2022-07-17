‘Party on the Brazos’ drag boat racing returns to Brazos East Park

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Formerly known as Duel on the Brazos, now, party on the Brazos is back. The drag boat racing event was here today and will continue tomorrow at Brazos Park East.

Tight spaces, fast races and lots of noise are some of the things you can expect to find at a drag boat racing competition.

Party on the Brazos is celebrating over 40 years of fun and fast times on the water

The event brings over 100 boats to the Waco area all with their eyes set on the water at Brazos Park East.

“You know Waco’s an awesome place. I mean I’ll say there’s fans that travel here, there’s a guy walking up here from West Texas, he traveled a few hundred miles to be here,” David Carroll, Series Director for Southern Drag Boat Association said.

Waco marks the 4th stop in the championship series hosted by Southern Drag Boat Association. David Carroll says the series has deep roots in Waco.

“This is a cool place. The SDBA was founded in 1974 so for us to be here… its ties to Waco are huge.” Carroll began his drag boat racing career more than two decades ago, working his way up from racing river boats to racing top fuel hydro boats, some of the best in the sport. “I started about 25 years ago and I live in marble falls, helping them with an event there and was like ‘Man this is something I want to do’,” David said.

David Carroll has since hung up his racing gear but that doesn’t mean he’s stepped away completely.

He now leads a racing team of his own, David Carroll Racing LLC.

His daughter Mallori has followed in his high-speed footsteps and has even beaten many of her dad’s best times on the water.

“There’s definitely nothing like it. You know it happens so fast so there’s not really time for anything but it’s a lot of fun,” Mallori Carroll said.

With eighteen years of drag boat racing under her belt, Mallori is more than ready to take on her opponents but says that’s really the only chance she gets to practice. “You know I started on a jet ski out here when I was 10 years old. I definitely think that’s where it starts but as far as in-between races there’s really no training for it.”

Little training, but a lot of preparation, Mallori says her events this weekend are only six seconds.

Winning is nice but she has other things on her mind as her boat reaches speeds of 170 miles per hour.

According to Mallori Carroll, “My biggest goal out here is to make sure the boat is pointed in the right direction; I just hit the gas and go.”

Party on the Brazos runs through Sunday with races starting at 8:30 a.m.

The competing teams are making one more stop in Paris, Texas before the September finals in San Angelo.

