Texas A&M Forest Service reports Limestone County fire reported to be 363 acres and 60% contained
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Power House Fire” in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Forward progression has been stopped,” said the Forest Service on Twitter.
