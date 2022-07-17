Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service reports Limestone County fire reported to be 363 acres and 65% contained

The fire in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained,
The fire in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained,(Texas A&M Fire Service)
By KWTX Fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The “Power House Fire” has been reported to be 65% contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Crews continue to construct containment lines and are engaged in mop up operations,” said the agency on Twitter.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The “Power House Fire” in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County that was 363 acres and 60% contained.

“Forward progression has been stopped,” said the Forest Service on Twitter.

