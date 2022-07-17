Advertisement

Texas DPS: 3 victims dead in I-14 car accident near Fort Hood

(WCAX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A head-on crash has left three victims dead in an early morning car accident in Killeen.

A vehicle with three people was traveling at 2 a.m. July 16 westbound on Interstate Highway 14 when the other vehicle traveling eastbound went into the westbound lane colliding head on.

The collision killed the three occupants and the other vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

