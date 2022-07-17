VERY HOT Conditions This Week

It’ll be pretty hot this evening with temperatures around 100° until sunset. Even after sunset it stays warm with temperatures in the mid 90′s. We eventually cool to the mid to upper 70′s to start your Monday, with humid conditions for the morning commute.

We warm into the mid 90′s by lunchtime, with highs over 100° for most of you in the afternoon. Dew points will go down in the afternoon, so the Heat Index shouldn’t be that big of an issue. Heat Advisories go until Monday evening at 9pm, but will likely be extended as even hotter conditions arrive mid-week.

We’re expected to be around 105° for highs mid-week, and that will continue heading into next weekend. We may catch a couple of spotty showers Thursday evening, but otherwise rain chances aren’t looking good.

