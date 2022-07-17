Waco drivers fuel up for less than a dollar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drivers and their families from all over the Waco area lined the block waiting, as early as 7 a.m., to save a buck.

On Saturday the Glory Bell Church held the fourth annual Serve Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those in attendance could receive windshield cleanings, refreshments and, most importantly, 99 cent gas.

“Today people are getting 10 gallons, which is $10 and would normally cost $40,” Glory Bell Church pastor Ashley Martin said. “But we’re going to pay the difference.”

Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up. But they all agreed that it was worth it. In the end, organizers estimate they helped up to 400 families.

Drivers said this year the event has a new meaning due to rising food and gas prices. Some families who spoke to KWTX say they haven’t filled up their tank since February.

“Maintaining jobs, especially and maintaining bills and taking care of kids, it’s definitely been a struggle these last few months,” attendee Shelley Emmons said. “With gas prices, they have gone extremely up.”

Most families KWTX spoke with say they’re struggling paycheck to paycheck to pay rent, keep up with prices and still raise a family. For some, savings of $30 on gas means they can now pay off a late bill they missed or even surprise loved ones.

“With all the money I did save today it’s going to go back to the community,” Emmons said. “I’m going to pay it forward.”

Others didn’t waste a minute with their newly filled tanks.

“I’m happy and I’m going straight home,” attendee Maria Pat said. “I’m not trying to waste any of this gas.”

