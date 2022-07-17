Waco Fire Department responds to early morning fire at Area 51 Manufacturing
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Sunday morning, Waco Fire crews responded to Area 51 Manufacturing due to reports of equipment on fire.
Shortly after 5 a.m., two employees coming into work reported seeing smoke.
When fire officials arrived on scene they saw a tank on fire.
According to Waco Fire Department Battalion Chief Shon Cavett, materials in the tank got overheated, began to smoke and eventually caught on fire.
After cooling the tank, firefighters were able to put out the fire.
In total 5 fire engines, two trucks, and two Battalion Chiefs were dispatched to the fire.
