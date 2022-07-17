Waco Fire Department responds to early morning fire at Area 51 Manufacturing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Sunday morning, Waco Fire crews responded to Area 51 Manufacturing due to reports of equipment on fire.

Shortly after 5 a.m., two employees coming into work reported seeing smoke.

When fire officials arrived on scene they saw a tank on fire.

According to Waco Fire Department Battalion Chief Shon Cavett, materials in the tank got overheated, began to smoke and eventually caught on fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 500 Block of Precision Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating at a piece of equipment on fire inside a commercial building. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 17, 2022

After cooling the tank, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

In total 5 fire engines, two trucks, and two Battalion Chiefs were dispatched to the fire.

