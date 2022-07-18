2022 MLB Draft updates, local players selected

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2022 MLB Draft will run through Tuesday.

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 141 pick in the fifth round.

J-Mac ➡️ D.C. ‼️



The first Bear off the board is headed to the nation's capital! 🤩#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | @Jared_McKenzie2 pic.twitter.com/5tUf9zKhtu — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) July 18, 2022

Two former McLennan Highlanders were also drafted on Monday. Jimmy Crooks, current Oklahoma Sooner, is heading to the Saint Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals selected Crooks in the fourth round with the 127th pick.

With the 127th overall pick, the #STLCards pick C Jimmy Crooks! pic.twitter.com/ODPyFWuN7G — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 18, 2022

The second former MCC player selected is Jalen Battles, current Arkansas razorback, he was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round with pick number 164.

