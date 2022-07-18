Advertisement

2022 MLB Draft updates, local players selected

Jared McKenzie
Jared McKenzie(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2022 MLB Draft will run through Tuesday.

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 141 pick in the fifth round.

Two former McLennan Highlanders were also drafted on Monday. Jimmy Crooks, current Oklahoma Sooner, is heading to the Saint Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals selected Crooks in the fourth round with the 127th pick.

The second former MCC player selected is Jalen Battles, current Arkansas razorback, he was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round with pick number 164.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

Built on a Name: Belton’s Wilson-Kerzee field
Wilson-Kerzee Field
Built on a Name: Belton’s Wilson-Kerzee field
Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard...
Former University Trojan finds success in college hoops
Baylor WBB Staff
Baylor women’s basketball staff takes the softball diamond