2022 MLB Draft updates, local players selected
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2022 MLB Draft will run through Tuesday.
Baylor’s Jared McKenzie was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 141 pick in the fifth round.
Two former McLennan Highlanders were also drafted on Monday. Jimmy Crooks, current Oklahoma Sooner, is heading to the Saint Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals selected Crooks in the fourth round with the 127th pick.
The second former MCC player selected is Jalen Battles, current Arkansas razorback, he was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round with pick number 164.
