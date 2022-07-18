Advertisement

Belton High stabbing suspect out of jail after bond reduced

Bond reduced from $1 million to $175,000.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate Jose Luis Ramirez Jr.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the Belton stabbing in May 2022 has been released out on bond amid the recent decrease in the amount.

Caysen Allison, 18, has been released at 2:30 a.m. July 15 as his bond was reduced from $1 million to $175,000.

The stabbing was reported shortly at 9:47 a.m. May 3 and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. After the stabbing, Allison allegedly ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

Jose Ramirez,18, was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers noticed Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

In accordance to his release, Allison will have to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest with random drug tests to be done.

