Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
The trend is expected to continue for a sixth week in a row and through mid-August, barring any...
Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?
Marlena Stell said she was forced to carry her dead fetus for weeks because of the Texas...
Woman says Texas abortion law prevented her from getting timely miscarriage care
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage