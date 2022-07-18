Harris County deputies recover two bodies in San Jacinto River Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two have been found in the San Jacinto River by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday.

Units responded July 16 to a call at Magnolia Gardens Park in the 18041 block of Riverside of a possible 13-year-old missing who was last seen exiting the water and walking towards the shore.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a body believed to be the missing teen, was found along the shoreline at the 18000 block of Riverside near the San Jacinto River Sunday morning.

Units once again called out to the Magnolia Gardens Park where a 31-year-old man went underwater and did not resurface.

The man’s body has been recovered, according to Gonzalez.

The teen or the man have not been identified. Both are unrelated.

