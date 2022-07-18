Advertisement

‘He is just so precious’: Family brings baby with heart transplant home for the first time

By Kim Rafferty and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - For the first time in his 10 months on this earth, Steele Merritt made it home.

Crowds lined the streets to welcome him home to Wayne, West Virginia.

“It has been rough not knowing if he is going to make it,” Steele’s grandmother, Arlene Maynard, said.

Baby Steele is a fighter. He was born Sept. 28 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with Transposition of the Great Arteries, according to WSAZ.

Steele’s great grandmother Donna Merritt was proudly watching and waving as they went by.

“He is just so precious that his little smile would have to be a help to anyone,” Merritt said.

Steele had two open heart surgeries before receiving a heart transplant in April. Seth and Jennifer Merritt, Steele’s parents, never left their son’s side. They took turns staying with Steele in Cincinnati while taking care of their three others.

The smile on Steele’s face is something Merritt had only seen in pictures. She had not yet met her great grandson.

“It was so good I want to hold him,” Merritt said. “I’m going to try in a few minutes.”

Maynard said her own heart was pounding, anxiously waiting to see Steele roll by.

“Overwhelmed, didn’t know if we would see this day, God has blessed us,” she said. “My daughter and son-in-law are amazing, they took turns taking care of him.”

Sunday also marked a celebration for Maynard and her greatest gift came in such small wrapping.

“Best birthday ever,” she said. “Couldn’t be any better than this.”

First responders escorted the Merritt Family to their home in Wayne.

Friends of the Merritt Family have set up a Go-Fund-Me to show the family support.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
Authorities in Texas say Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36, are suspects in the...
Amber Alert for Texas baby cancelled, back in CPS custody
Bellmead water well stops working
“The timing couldn’t be worse”: Central Texas city announces restrictions after water well stops working
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day
FILE IMAGE, mobile testing facility
Drive-Through COVID testing put on hold for other alternatives
Baylor Education and Research Program Returns to Campus and Mayborn Museum to Help Young...
Baylor Education and Research Program to Help Young Learners Improve Math Skills
Page
Footage from Kelli Leanne Page's cell the day she died