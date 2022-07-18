The heat continues...

There’s no way around it; the heat is expected to to stay locked into place for the foreseeable future and we’ll be soon breaking into the top-10 list for sheer number of 100° days in a year AND for consecutive 100° days too. Number 10 on the list of most triple-digit temperatures in a year is 46 (both in 2006 and 1978) and we’re currently at 33 days in 2022 with at least 10 more in a row to go. The 10th most consecutive triple-digit days is only 21 days, back in 2012, and we’re currently on a 16 day streak. Through the middle of next week, we’re expected to reach a 26-day triple-digit streak which would tie us for 5th longest streak all-time. Lovely. There’s a small chance for a morning sprinkle today near and east of I-45 but most, if not all, stay dry today. Highs should range from around 103° to as high as 107° with heat index values nearing 109°. There’s some good news, though. Although we’re forecasting excessive heat every single day, south winds are expected to keep the air moving with gusts nearing 25 MPH through Saturday.

The other silver lining in our forecast is a little bit of cloud cover that could be returning soon. We’re still expecting generally sunny skies each and every single day, but we’re also expecting to see some afternoon cloud cover each and every single day. On Thursday and Friday, we’re expecting generally partly cloudy skies which should drop temperatures just a touch. Unfortunately, that’s it! High temperatures stay at or above 100° every single day with no rain in sight.

