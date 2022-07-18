Musician’s legacy lives on through scholarship fund

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A benefit was held for the late Texas County Music singer/songwriter James “Slim” Hand in his hometown of West Saturday.

People packed Mynar’s Bar to raise money for the James Hand Scholarship Fund which will help send students of West High School, Hand’s alma mater, to college.

There was a silent auction which included custom paintings of Hand, BBQ provided by Cody Hand from Ferris Wheelers Bar and Grill in Dallas, and music performed by Hand’s band, the James Handlers, and special guest singers.

Hand died in June of 2020 at age 68.

He would have turned 70 this month.

Organizers say $7,000 was raised but donations are still being accepted at Pointwest Bank.

People can donate over the phone using credit or debit cards by calling Pointwest Bank at (254) 826-5686 and asking for Shana or in-person at 200 W. Oak St., West, TX 76691.

Checks can be mailed to:

Pointwest Bank

ATTN: James Hand Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 279

West, Texas 76691

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.